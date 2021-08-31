Madhya Pradesh: New NSUI president on the cards, Gwalior candidate gets an upper edge

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Vipin Wankhede has denied submission of resignation from the post after a section of media reported about it.

Wankhede, on Tuesday said that the process for selection of new state president is on for past couple of weeks. “There is no question of submission of resignation till new president is appointed,” said NSUI state president.

The report run by a section of media about my resignation is completely false and baseless, said Wankhede.

On the other hand, sources said that around half a dozen names have been shortlisted for the final round of interview that will be held in New Delhi later. Some of the names of strong probable doing round in Congress circles include Ritesh Sharma from Ujjain, Ashutosh Chouksey of Bhopal and Sachin Dwivedi from Gwalior.

A senior Congress leader said that candidate from Gwalior has an upper edge in the contest to counter Jyotiraditya Scindia’s influence in his own home town.

