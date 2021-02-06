Madhya Pradesh: No one percent deduction on farmers' cash transaction, says traders in Bhikangaon Krishi Upaj Mandi

Bhikangaon: Amid ongoing farmers’ protest against three farm law in Delhi and around, traders here in Bhikangaon Krishi Upaj Mandi have unanimously decided not to deduct the one percent done on every cash transaction by the farmer here.

Traders who called a meeting to discuss the issue informed that from now on, the farmer can get up to Rs 1.99 lakh in cash for selling their harvest to trader without any deduction. The meeting lasted for 15-minute and all the traders registered here at the mandi readily accepted the proposal.

Mandi secretary MR Jamrey said that they often get complaints related to payment by farmers. To resolve the problem, we called a meeting of traders here on Thursday. In the meeting, traders decided that if the farmer asks for payment for their harvest in cash, then the traders can make payment up to Rs 1.99 lakh in cash without deducting one percent.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh district president Shyam Singh Panwar demanded traders to consider cotton crop along with other grains in the proposal.

Panwar who appreciate traders' decisions saying that it will help farmers.

He said that farmers are exploited on the purchase of cotton. Traders often deduct one percent from the total amount if farmer demands payment in cash. If farmer agree to deduction, traders readily made payment in cash and if farmer says no to deduction then the same trader goes for real-time gross settlement (RTGS) mode and farmer have to wait for another eight to 10 days to get money. This practice should be discontinued, Panwar added.