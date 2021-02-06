BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh and Belarus look to further economic and trade ties, hold deliberations towards the goal

Bhopal: The state has recorded a 10 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate of the agriculture industry) over the last one decade and has the presence of 2,800 generic drug manufacturing companies. This is likely to interest business houses of Belarus that has a lot of commonalities with the Indian state.

Speaking at the Belarus - Madhya Pradesh (India) Virtual Meeting & Discussion facilitated by FICCI on Friday, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, underlined the strategic location of Madhya Pradesh and also pointed out at promotional assistance by government that can help Belarus businesses to set up base in the state.

“State government offers good promotional assistance. It is the only state in the country with tax delinked investment promotion policy. MP also offers special financial assistance for large scale apparel units,” Shukla said.

Speaking further, he said Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), a single window secretariat of industry department acts as the nodal agency. In order to ensure Ease of Doing Business, 40 services have been identified to be offered in a time bound manner.