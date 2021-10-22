Madhya Pradesh: No one can forget sacrifice of Veer Savarkar, says Vineet Navathe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vineet Navathe, deputy chief of the Malwa Prannt of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that the history of the country’s sacrifice for Independence is long, but no one can forget the sacrifice of Swatantra Veer Savarkar. His entire family was tortured, but he did not hesitate. All his property was confiscated, but he did not give up.

Because of Veer Savarkar, his brother was also sent to jail for 6 years, but, through all the torture, he did not even know that his brother was also in this jail for all of those years. Navathe was addressing a programme organised at the Government Dental College on Thursday. It was organised to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence.

Chief guest and speaker at the programme Navathe gave his views on how we got freedom and how to handle the Independence of India for the next generation. He said that the freedom struggle of India had started not in 1857, but in 1600 after millions of sacrifices. After this freedom was achieved, the British or the Mughals could never completely capture our country. Independence has been achieved by the strength of all the revolutionaries of the country. The history of the country was broken many times and we were called Aryans from outside the country.

At the programme, an interpretation of Survey Santu Niramay was also presented.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:25 AM IST