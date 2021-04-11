Madhya Pradesh: No action against quack who treats patients in Meghnagar amid lockdown

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): No action has been taken against a self-proclaimed doctor, a jailbird out on bail, as he was found treating a dozen patients at his house on Saturday. He was spotted by SDM and naib tehsildar while they were taking rounds of the area to enforce lockdown.

Despite the lockdown in Meghnagar on Saturday, Aseem Vishwash, a self-proclaimed doctor at the local bus stand, was found treating 12 people at his house. Aseem Vishwash, released on bail, has been running a clinic in Meghnagar for the past several years without a degree.

On Saturday, SDM Lakshmi Narayan Garg and Naib Tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, who moved around top enforce lockdown, saw more than six motorcycles in front of a closed shop.

The view inside the house was shocking. This house belonged to Aseem Vishwas. More than a dozen people were being treated in his house. People who came for treatment after the arrival of SDM and administrative officials were taken out of the house. However, no case was registered at Meghnagar police station in this regard till late Saturday evening.