Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew to remain effective in Ratlam till August 31

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Night curfew shall remain effective in the district till August 31.

According to orders issued on Saturday by the district administration, night curfew shall remain effective from 11 PM to 6AM. Orders under Section 144 shall remain effective till 6 AM of August 31.

Official information said that all activities and gathering shall remain banned till August 31. Sports stadium and places will be allowed to open but viewers will not be allowed. Religious places will be allowed to open but at a time not more than six persons will be allowed to assemble. Cinema hall, theater, gym and fitness clubs will be allowed to open with 50% capacity. Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to remain open till 10PM.

Marriage ceremony 100 persons from bride and groom’s side will be allowed for which prior information will have to be given seven days in advance of marriage date to the SDM and concerning police station alongwith the names of the persons attending the ceremony.

Those taking part in the marriage ceremony will have to undergo RTPCR or RAT test two days before of marriage date. In the final rites fifty persons will be allowed to take part. Business establishments will have to follow Covid related guidelines; it is further stated in the press release.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:40 AM IST