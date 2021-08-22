Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad police busted robber’s gang, residents relieved

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The police here have on Friday, cracked a theft which took place here recently.

A case of theft was reported by Omprakash Balkishan Maheshwari, Shyam Maheshwari, Shriram Pappu Patel and Swaroop Chand Jain.

After the complaint of theft, the CCTV footage of the colonies around the incident site was collected on the instructions of the senior officers to ascertain the theft.

On the basis of the footage, the accused, Toofan Singh, resident of Punarvas, Hemant, resident of Punarvas were nabbed and brought to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation they confessed to their crime. They told police that they committed a robbery on Thursday night in Prayag Park, Solanki Colony and Pandit Colony after checking the houses during the day.

Toofan Singh also disclosed that he had hidden a gold chain, a gold ring, a gold nose ring, gold earrings in the ground near the open well built in front of his house.

The said jewellery was recovered from the spot. On the information provided by Hemant a gold ring, a gold chain, a gold mini chain, a silver anklet, was recovered from a box inside his house.

Toofan had mortgaged the stolen jewellery with his uncle Nihal Singh. A gold chain, gold earrings and another gold chain were recovered from the house of Nihal Singh.

Accused Toofan Singh admitted selling the stolen silver jewellery to goldsmith Sanjay resident of Bodhgaon. Police recovered seven silver glasses, silver coins, silver bowls, from Sanjay’s Vrindavan Jewellers.

ASP Jitendra Singh Panwar while disclosing the matter in a press conference said that accused Toofan Singh has also been involved in many criminal cases in the past.

The complainant Shyam Maheshwari, resident of Prayag Park, whose house was robbed declared a reward of Rs 5,100 for the police personnel involved in solving this case.

Police station in-charge Varun Tiwari, sub-inspector Shyam Singh Bhadle and other cops were part of the action.

