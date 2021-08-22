Madhya Pradesh: Scindia help kin to bring youth’s body from in South Africa

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arranged to bring the body of the youth to India.

A 24 year old youth, Devashish Parmar, from Dholpur, Rajasthan went to work in South Africa as an Agricultural Consultant in 2018 with 3 more youths of the district. He died during his stay there on July 28.

His kin wanted to see him for the last time, but the expense in bringing the body to India was Rs 28 lakhs. Maternal uncle of the deceased youth Jitendra Tomar, a resident of Guna, said that the youth is survived by his parents and a sister. Due to Corona, the fares of the flights have been affected so the kin of the youth were not able to raise such a huge amount.

So Tomar contacted Yogendra Lumba who shared the plight of the said family with Scindia Scindia waived off the fare and instructed his staff to make arrangements to bring the youth’s body from South Africa.

On Wednesday, the kin of the youth received his body at Delhi airport. They brought the body to Dholpur in an ambulance and performed his last rites.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:18 AM IST