Madhya Pradesh: News Channel Claim Of Returning To Congress Baseless, Says Sanawad MLA Birla

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad assembly constituency in Khargone district condemned a news channel for broadcasting misleading news and said that legal action would be taken against it.

Birla criticized news channel's unethical practices and called for responsible journalism.

Addressing media persons, MLA Birla termed the news of him leaving BJP and joining Congress and visiting the house of PCC chief Kamal Nath as baseless.

The MLA said that spreading false and baseless news of joining Congress was part of a bigger conspiracy plotted by his opponents and was a malicious attempt to tarnish his image. The MLA said, “From the day I left Congress and joined BJP, I have been a loyal and dedicated soldier of BJP and will always remain so.”

The MLA has appealed to the media to publish true and factual news. On Thursday, a news channel claimed that MLA Sachin Birla was going back to Congress, and he had met former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal.