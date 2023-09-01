 Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi City Congress Vice-prez, Workers Join BJP In Presence Of Vijayvargiya
Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi City Congress Vice-prez, Workers Join BJP In Presence Of Vijayvargiya

Party holds core committee meeting with eye on assembly polls

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): With eye on state assembly polls, Kukshi Vidhan Sabha Core Committee meeting was held in presence of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya held one-to-one discussion with the core committee members and sought information about preparation for assembly polls.

The party leadership underscored the need to work with renewed zeal and vigour and also urged members to reach out to voters with welfare schemes and developmental works undertaken by the government.

Addressing reporters after the conclusion of the core committee meeting, district president Manoj Somani said that meeting deliberated on how to strengthen party's base, reach out to the people and fulfill responsibilities entrusted on it. Congress city vice-president along with Congress workers from Salkheda, Thuwati, Naingaon, Aspur, Birlai villages joined BJP in presence of Vijayvargiya.

Dhar district in-charge Shyam Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP Sumersingh Solanki, district coordinator Dr Raj Barfa, BJP candidate Jaideep Patel, city council president Relam Chauhan, state tribal morcha training in-charge Virendra Baghel, former district president Ramesh Dhadhiwal, vice-president Saurabh Sharma also attended the meeting.

Members of BJP MahilaMorchaalso celebrated Rakshabandhan with Kailash Vijayvargiya and tied Rakhi. District treasurer Rekha Jain, circle president KavitaBhavsar, general secretary Madhuri Mehta, Sarika Jain, Rani Bhayal and other members were present.

article-image
