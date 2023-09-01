Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 30 Hurt As Container Truck Rams Bus In Sendhwa

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and 30 others were injured after a truck rammed MP Transport bus from behind at Bijasan Ghat in Barwani.

The Madhya Pradesh Transport Bus was on way from Indore to Pune, when a truck container rammed it from behind. The bus over-turned owing to the impact resulting in the death of a passenger. Thirty other passengers, including women and children, suffered injuries.

On being informed, local authorities and medical personnel rushed to the scene and transferred the injured to Sendhwa Hospital for immediate medical attention. While some received first aid at Sendhwa Hospital, those with serious injuries were subsequently referred to medical facilities in Indore and Barwani.

The accident led to huge traffic snarl at the spot. A crane was deployed tow the over-turned bus to allow traffic movement.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Govt School In Amjhera Renamed After Martyr Bakhtawar Singh

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)