Madhya Pradesh: Govt School In Amjhera Renamed After Martyr Bakhtawar Singh

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Government Higher Secondary School, Amjhera has been renamed after martyr Maharao Bakhtawar Singh to honour his supreme sacrifice in First War of Independence in 1857.

The school would henceforth be known as Martyr Maharao Bakhtawar Singh School. This has been made possible by janpad panchayat member Neha Shubham Dixit, who had been pursuing it for years.

Neha Dixib wrote several letters to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, minister in-charge Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary and minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon for renaming of the school.

Along with this, BJYM district minister Shubham Dixit also submitted several memorandums for the same cause. As per order, District Collector Priyank Mishra said minister in-charge and the district level committee had approved the renaming of the school in governmental records.

The move would inspire the present generation to contribute towards nation building. Residents expressed gratitude to Chief Minister, minister in-charge and industrial minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon for the approval. Notably, Bakhtawar Singh took a leading part in the Great Revolt against the British Rule in 1857.

