Madhya Pradesh: CMO Tells Officials To Deal With Online Plaints Without Delay

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey recently held a meeting with the officials of Nagar Palika.

Pandey directed them to dispose of rest of the complaints lodged through CM Helpline and during public hearing.

He said there should not be any delay in solving these complaints.

He also said the rest of 3,509 complaints related to EKYC under the pension scheme should be dealt with through MP Online, EKYC Approve.

Besides, the stray cattle moving on the main roads should be sent to Kanji House and cowsheds.

Pandey also asked the officials to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on the owners of those cattle which have been allowed to move on roads.

Pandey also issued directives to start the projects for which Bhoomipujan was performed during the Vikas Yatra.

Besides, he told the officials to take cent percent feedback on cleanliness drive under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Power-related plaints received during CM’s Rewa visit solved on priority

The complaints, received by the electricity department during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to the district, have been disposed of on top priority.

A resident of Jhiria village Babulal Gupta submitted an application that there was power cut in ward number 3 in the village.

According to executive engineer of electricity division Abhishek Shukla, faults in the cables are removed and then supply is restored.

At present, there is no power supply problem, Shukla said.

Residents of other villages complained that they were not getting proper power supply because of faults in power cables. The executive engineer said the cables were replaced in those villages where the cables were not working.

Storm and bad weather disrupted power supply, but it was restored, the executive engineer said.

Similarly, there were applications for changing transformers in Paharkha and Semria areas.

Executive engineer said that the out-of-order cables of the transformer and the electricity poles were changed.

