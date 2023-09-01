Madhya Pradesh: Three Arrested For Committing Theft In Rehti

FP Photo

Rehti (Sehore): The Rehti police of Sehore have arrested three persons in connection with a theft case that took place in the town around six days ago, the police said.

The police added that the accused had made away with a booty of Rs 1.43 lakh after striking a house in the town.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Budhni, Shashank Gurjar told the media that six days ago, a man named Deependra Bhati had approached the police and said that he had gone outstation with family, during which a band of unidentified thieves had barged into his house, ransacked it, and had made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.43 lakh. The cops registered a case and began investigations.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, Mayank Awasthi had directed to ramp up the investigations, after which the police received a tip-off about three suspects being spotted near a jeweller’s shop in Bhairunda, who were on the lookout to sell some ornaments. The cops rushed to the spot and collared all the three suspects, who confessed to committing the theft at Bhati’s house.

The accused are named Gayaram, Vikram and Nehrulaal.