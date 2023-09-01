Madhya Pradesh: 'Digvijaya Is Marketing Head Of Hatred Shop,' Says Bhupendra Singh

Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has called Congress leader Digijvya Singh as the marketing head of the shop of hatred.

Bhupendra Singh said Digvijaya Singh had come to BarodiyaNaunagir to disturb social equality and to spread hatred in society.

Bhupendra Singh wanted to know from Digvijaya Singh the reasons for not doing any development work for Khurai during his ten years’ rule and from Kamal Nath for not doing anything during his one-and-half-year rule.

Because Digvijaya Singh cannot say anything on development, he is in dilemma and spreading hatred, Bhupendra Singh said.

Digvijaya Singh is full of hatred and lies and it has been proved, because he got punishment from courts, Bhupendra Singh said.

Digvijaya recently got one year’s jail term for speaking lies and such cases are on in many courts, the minister further said.

He said he could not even imagine that a man who had been chief minister could stoop to this level.

Digvijaya should ask Kamal Nath the reasons for not acting against the accused in the incidents that had taken place in NainagiriBarodia in 2019, because the Congress was ruling the state.

