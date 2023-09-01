Madhya Pradesh: Mangal Bhawan To Be Built In Chandgarh Kuti, Says CM Chouhan

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Rs 25 lakh will be sanctioned for construction of a Mangal Bhawan in Chandgarh Kuti.

Chouhan made the announcement during his trip to Chandgarh Kuti Dham at Seoni Malwa in Narmadapuram on Wednesday when he worshipped Shiva, Narmada, Rajrajeshwari Devi and Ganesh.

Chouhan also interacted with villagers. Some women presented Rakhis and coconuts to the Chief Minister.

Women like Kanchan Keer, Anisha Bai, Kavita Bai, Sangeeta Bai and others were present at the function.

Chouhan said a survey would be conducted for those who could not get the benefits of the PM's housing scheme.

CM Jan Awas Yojna will be launched to provide roofs to the poor, he said.

He also directed the officials of the district administration to survey those who could not get benefits under the PM Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by former minister Rampal Singh, legislators Vijaipal Singh, Premshankar Verma, and a large number of people’s representatives.

