Madhya Pradesh: Newlywed woman dies of burns in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman, who was alone at home, died after suffering from severe burns under suspicious circumstances here at a village near Khetia village on Tuesday. Police are investigating all the angles in the case.

As per reports, the incident took place at Jahoor village that falls under Khetia police station limits. Durgeshwari Thakur, (22), deceased, was a resident of Gadi Phalia Jahoor village. On hearing screams, her kin called on dial 100 (police emergency service). On being informed, police along with (Forensic Science Laboratory) and DSO Sunil Makwane also rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is being carried out on the basis of the statements of kin. Naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia also rushed to the scene.

Assistant inspector, police station, Khetia, Kamal Kishore Chauhan said that on the basis of information on Dial 100, the death of the 22-year-old woman was recorded. A case has been registered. Further probe is on in this regard. No suicide note has been recovered as of now.