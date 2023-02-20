False complaint on CM helpline: Notice issued, panchnama prepared in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A case of false complaint on CM Helpline and availing benefit of below poverty line ration card has come to fore in Kehtia village of Barwani district.

Taking cognizance of the matter, additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal and his team prepared panchnama and issued notice to the person availing benefit of the scheme meant for the poor. Team also cancelled his ration card after verification of properties he owned in the village.

According to information, Barwani district collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas directed review of complaints of the CM Helpline and quick redressal.

The administrative units swung into action and started going through the complaints.

In Khetia, chief municipal officer in-charge and additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal received a complaint from Parvez Rahim Pinjari of Khetia that he was not getting ration due to non-availability of ration slip for the last three months.

Ningwal along with revenue and panchayat employees reached the complainant's residence and found that the below poverty ration card holder had been availing ration for the last three months.

Ningwal said that Parvez and his family were availing rations despite not being eligible for the same.

Nigwal served a notice of Parvez and sought a reply within three days over false complaint on the Chief Minister's helpline.

He also asked authorities concerned to cancel below poverty ration card by making a panchnama after the complainant was found to own a 20×50 three-storey house, a 20×40 shop on Warehouse Road and a motorcycle and pickup vehicle.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)