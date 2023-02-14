Madhya Pradesh: Traders’ association submits memorandum, demands thief’s arrest in Khetia

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Traders association submitted a memorandum regarding robbery at the Sancherti Kotax Factory office on Pansemal road in Khetia town. They demanded immediate arrest of the thief.

In the midnight of February 6, unidentified miscreants broke into Sancherti Kotax Factory office and stole deposit box containing at least Rs 12 to 13 lakh and an Innova car parked outside the office.

Factory owner Dilip Jain returned to his office the next day to find the lock broken and his office ransacked. He later filed a complaint.

SDOP Rohit Alava and his team rushed to Khetia for spot inspection. Local merchants are concerned about the rising burglaries in the town.

Members of the Retail Traders Association, Cotton Association, and Grain Traders Association were also present.

Block Cong Committee dissolves executive committee

Khetia: Block Congress Committee Khetia has dissolved executive committee, including the city congress president. Block Congress president Santosh Patel said that it was necessary to make changes in the organization.

The new city Congress president would be appointed soon with the consent of regional MLA, senior Congressman and president of the District Congress Committee. The office-bearers of various cells and units in the organisation would remain unchanged for the time being.

Madhya Pradesh: Nikum, Jain elected president, VP of Khetia civic body in Khetia
article-image

