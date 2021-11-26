Madhya Pradesh: Newly appointed commercial tax commissioner Lokesh Jatav assumes charge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed commercial tax-cum-state GST commissioner Lokesh Jatav has said that priority will be given to tax collection to achieve development goals. IAS officer and former collector of the district Jatav assumed charge at the commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Talking to the media about his priorities, he said he would understand the system and try to bring more transparency and use of IT into the working. First, he would understand the problems of traders and, if they were genuine, they would be taken up at the appropriate forum.

Earlier, additional commissioners Raghvendra Singh and Neha Meena and other officers and staff welcomed Jatav. On this occasion, he also held an introductory meeting of top officers of the department. Jatav was earlier finance secretary and is known for his honesty and judicious approach in the IAS circles.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:58 AM IST