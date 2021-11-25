Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal devotees to be allowed to enter Garbh-Grih from December 6

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is a piece of a good news for devotees of Lord Mahakal.

After more than two years of ban on entry to Garbh-Grih (Sanctum Sanctorum) of the temple, devotees will be allowed to get into that place of the temple from December 6.

The management committee of the temple took the decision at a meeting on Thursday, keeping in mind the demand of devotees across the globe.

According to the decision, the devotees willing to enter the Garbh-Grih have to pay Rs 1500. Two persons will be allowed on one ticket.

The entry to sanctum sanctorum was banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

