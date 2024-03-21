Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the district headquarters of Barwani, revealing a disturbing act of inhumanity. In the Ranipura locality, a newborn girl was discovered abandoned in the basement of a residence on Wednesday evening. Ritesh, a resident of Ranipura, was alerted to the infant's cries and upon investigation, found her wrapped in cloth with a bottle of milk in her hands.

A note nearby pleaded for someone to care for the child and send her to an orphanage. Ritesh promptly informed the Kotwali police, who arrived at the scene and rushed the newborn to the hospital. Currently, the infant is in stable condition but remains in the ICU for observation and care. Station in-charge Dinesh Kushwaha confirmed that they are investigating the matter and are taking steps to register a case.

They are also searching for any unknown relatives and reviewing hospital delivery records to determine if any recent births match this case. The police are examining CCTV footage to gather more information and are approaching the investigation from all angles to ensure justice is served in this distressing case.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Self, Blames Daughter-In-Law In Suicide Note

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a man identified as Gopalgir Goswami took his own life by hanging himself from his fence in Bhukhi village. The incident came to light when the police arrived at the scene following the discovery of a suicide note on the wall. The note stated that Gopalgir was driven to suicide due to alleged harassment by his daughter-in-law, Dimple.

According to sources, Gopalgir was under pressure to transfer 10 bighas of land and money to his daughter-in-law, which led to tensions within the family. A case was reportedly filed against Gopalgir and his family at the Pratapgarh police station recently due to non-compliance with these demands.

Nahargarh police station in-charge RC Dangi confirmed the contents of the suicide note and stated that the police are currently investigating the matter. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to family disputes and mental health.