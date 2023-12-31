Madhya Pradesh: New Year Unfolds Promising New Era For Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): New year unfolds Mandsaur a promising era marked by significant developments. Following the recent triumph in assembly elections, Jagdish Deora, the MLA from the district's sole reserved seat, assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister, having finance, commercial taxes, and statistics portfolios.

Amidst the district's potential for growth, several key projects are underway, propelling Mandsaur into the national spotlight. The Delhi-Mumbai Eight Lane Express Highway is reshaping transportation, threading over 100 kilometers through the district, and enhancing connectivity.

Mandsaur, known for agriculture, sees progress in the cultivation of three crops and unique products like opium and garlic, the latter being part of the One District-One Product Scheme. The agricultural focus extends to horticulture, medicinal crops, and economic prosperity for farmers. In rural areas, micro-irrigation projects costing over Rs 2,000 crore aim to irrigate 1.5 lakh hectares.

Simultaneously, efforts to address drinking water issues from the Gandhisagar Chambal River are underway, benefiting numerous villages. Tourism flourishes with the planned introduction of African leopards in the Gandhisagar Sanctuary, attracting global attention. A water tourism circuit from Sanjeet to Gandhisagar and infrastructure improvements bolster tourism prospects.

The district's historical and religious sites, such as Dashpur, Emperor Yashodharman's legacy and archaeological wonders, promise inclusive tourism. In terms of connectivity, the railway line doubling from Neemuch to Ratlam and the operational airstrip signal economic and social benefits.

Medical facilities witness growth with the construction of a Government Medical College in Mandsaur, ensuring the availability of specialist doctors. Lastly, the education sector thrives with institutions excelling in engineering, pharmacy, horticulture, and others.