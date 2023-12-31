MP: Meet 'Water Woman' Shipra Pathak Who Undertook 4,000 km Padyatra From Ayodhya To Rameshwaram To Spread Lord Ram's Message

Shipra Pathak | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the date for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is inching closer, every devotee wishes to go to the birthplace of Lord Ram and witness the consecration ceremony. However, there is one devotee who is going to Rameshwaram from Ayodhya, covering more than 4,000 kilometres on foot, to spread the message of Lord Ram.

This devotee is Shipra Pathak, also known as Water Woman, who is on a padyatra (foot march) to Rameshwaram. Before this padyatra, Shipra has circumambulated many rivers including the holy Narmada, hence the title ‘Water Woman’.

Shipra started the padyatra from Ayodhya city and after a journey of 1300 kilometres, reached Jabalpur on Sunday. From Jabalpur, she will resume her journey towards Rameshwaram.

FP Photo

Talking about her devotion for Lord Ram, Shipra said that Lord Ram is not limited to Ayodhya only. Ram is such a personality who has defined every happiness and sorrow of the world through his life, hence Lord Ram is called Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. “I am working to spread his message to the people with the help of this Padyatra,” she said.

Giving message of conservation of forests and rivers

Shipra said that in this padyatra, she is covering all the places that Lord Ram went through during his Vanvaas.

FP Photo

“His Vanvaas which started from Ayodhya continued till Rameshwaram. Therefore this path is called Ramvan Path Gaman. Today humans have moved away from nature, hence during my walk I am also giving the message of conservation of forests and rivers,” she added.

Notably, this is not Shipra's first padayatra, even before this, Shipra had circumambulated about 1300 kilometres of Narmada alone and since then, Shipra has circumambulated many other rivers as well. Shipra will be able to reach Rameshwaram by the end of April 2024, fulfilling her resolution.