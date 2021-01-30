Madhya Pradesh: Nephew smashes uncle to death in Neemuch, arrested by Jawad police

Neemuch: With the arrest of one, Jawad police in the Neemuch district claimed to have solved the blind murder case of one Mansingh, son of Dallaji Nayak. Police arrested Govind Nayak, nephew of the deceased, who killed his uncle and later dumped his body in an agriculture field.

Earlier, on January 27, police recovered bones and remain from the agriculture field which belonged to one Raju Dhakkad, a resident of Barkheda Meena village under the Jawad police station limit.

Based on forensic reports and information from local sources, police ascertained deceased identity and registered a case against unidentified persons under 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigation.

During preliminary investigation, police zero-in their investigation on Govind after some of the villagers closed to both Govind and deceased Mansingh raised suspicion on the former. Police detained and interrogated him. During interrogation, Govind confessed to killing his uncle.

He informed police that the accused was fond of liquor and returned to his native place after spending seven years in jail in Patiala, Punjab in connection with an opium smuggling case. Govind added that he had an eye on his wife and that forced him to take such extreme step.

Govind further added that on the day of the incident, it was around 10 pm, when he along with Mansingh went to Dhakkad’s agriculture field. He told that he took his uncle on the pretext of hunting 'titar' at the field. At that time he was in an inebriant condition. After reaching the field, the accused smashed his head with a heavy boulder.

Two Lalitabai and Ghissibai saw Mansingh along with Govind and they had suspicion on him as he went underground after Mansingh went missing. But fearing Govind’s wrath, the duo decided to stay silent.