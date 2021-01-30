INDORE: NATIONAL OUTRAGE: Abandoning elderly destitute sparks protests, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath lash out at Madhya Pradesh government

Indore: The incident of abandoning the elderly destitute people at Kshipra by anti- encroachment squad of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has brought national shame to cleanest city of India as people from all walks of life have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Expressing wrath, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former chief minister Kamal Nath targeted the state government and IMC officials over the incident while actor turned social worker Sonu Sood released a video condemning the incident and extended help to the destitutes.

In her tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the incident shameful and a blot on humanity. She also mentioned that the government and administration should apologise to elderly people and instead of taking action on the employees following orders, action must be initiated against those who gave the orders. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath tweeted that the incident has become a reason for shame for the state.

“Action of suspension is not enough against the responsible. Strict action should be taken against them so that such incidents are not repeated,” he tweeted.

Sonu Sood extends help, appealed to Indoreans to set example

Actor Sonu Sood released a video and said, “I saw the video in the news. I want to appeal to Indoreans that we should take steps to provide them a shelter. I want to provide them their rights and shelter and to arrange for their food but it will not be possible without your (people) help. It should be a lesson for people who abandon their parents. We all should set an example so that our elders never feel alone and abandoned. I am with you and we will set an example for the country.” Besides, a large number of people from across the country have condemned the incident over social media.

The incident

Indore was in the eye of storm on Friday following a series of viral videos showing some employees of Indore Municipal Corporation driving homeless elderly people out of the city and dropping them near a village in the biting cold.

Later, deputy municipal commissioner Pratap Solanki was suspended and two more contractual employees were sacked after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed annoyance. Three videos went viral over social media on Friday, two of which featuring an IMC anti-encroachment squad abandoning elderly destitute in Kishpra, which is outside the municipal limits.

The videos showed IMC employees dropping them, many of them weak and old with rags and torn bags as possessions, on the highway and throwing their belongings from a truck on the same road.

The third video showed local residents opposing the move of IMC employees even as one person was heard narrating how the old homeless people were abandoned on the highway and their belongings were thrown on the road. One employee was seen trying to explain their position.

The same video later showed IMC employees dumping them on the truck even as local residents threatened to share video clips of the incident on CM Helpline.