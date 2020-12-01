Indore municipal corporation to make money from plastic waste

Indore: The municipal corporation of the cleanest city in the country has become first in India to ink a pact with producer responsibility organisations (PROs) authorised by MP Pollution Board for disposing of plastic waste.

At a meeting held at city bus office on plastic waste management, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inked MoUs with PRO institutions including Satyamitra Sales and Trading Company, Innoplaster Technological Moonstar Enterprises, Kubera Ecosystem, Napra Environmental Solutions, Basant Polymers, Recycling West and Hoswin Incineration.

Pal said that under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, Indore Municipal Corporation has signed a contract with these PROs authorised by MP Pollution Board, so that all plastic waste in the urban area will be disposed of regularly.

As the first instalment of plastic waste collected in the last few days and given the same to PROs, IMC got Rs 7.5 lakh at the time of inking of the pact.