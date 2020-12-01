Indore municipal corporation to make money from plastic waste

Indore: The municipal corporation of the cleanest city in the country has become first in India to ink a pact with producer responsibility organisations (PROs) authorised by MP Pollution Board for disposing of plastic waste.
At a meeting held at city bus office on plastic waste management, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inked MoUs with PRO institutions including Satyamitra Sales and Trading Company, Innoplaster Technological Moonstar Enterprises, Kubera Ecosystem, Napra Environmental Solutions, Basant Polymers, Recycling West and Hoswin Incineration.
Pal said that under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, Indore Municipal Corporation has signed a contract with these PROs authorised by MP Pollution Board, so that all plastic waste in the urban area will be disposed of regularly.
As the first instalment of plastic waste collected in the last few days and given the same to PROs, IMC got Rs 7.5 lakh at the time of inking of the pact.
As IMC has the extended producer responsibility (EPR), it could make crores of rupees through the plastic waste every year as there are around 700 plastic generating units in the district itself, forget the plastic material coming from other places and piling up as waste here.
For the management of plastic waste, Central government had notified the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules 2016. These rules have been applied to every manufacturer of plastic, its importer and all the institutions that are recycling brands (PIBO) in India. Under these rules, the PRO is required to perform the work of plastic waste management (PWM) acting as a link between the authorized entities or urban bodies for disposal of plastic waste emitted by the manufacturer of plastics, its importer and the brand owner (PIBO).
The PRO has to ensure the management of the environmental negative impact of plastic waste from the beginning to the end of the plastic products, the responsibility of collecting plastic waste, its transportation and disposal, taking care of its environmental interests perform the task of discharging and fulfilling the obligations of EPR of plastic products for end-to-end disposal.
