Indore: Covid-19 cases all-time high but mortality rate goes below 1% in November

Indore: While the Covid-19 graph, which had steeped down in the second week of October in Indore, again went northward in November but the biggest sigh of relief is decrese in the mortality rate which has gone down below one percent for the first time since the outbreak of the disease.

To be precise, the morality rate stood at .95% in November.

A closer look at the Covid-19 data of Indore revealed that the death rate is on decline with each passing months.

The mortality rate was highest in June when it stood at 8.12 per cent. After that sample testing grew and so did the monthly figure of positive cases. But the number of death rate continued to go down.

The mortality rate was 3.06 percent in July and 1.49 percent in August. Even in September which saw the highest number of positive cases, the mortality rate was 1.56% which fell to 1.15 per cent in October.

As many as 8572 people were found infected with the coronavirus in November of which 81 died. The mortality rate stood at .95 per cent in November which was the lowest since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Since March 25 when the first five people were found infected with coronavirus in the city, the average till August end was 83.87 patients per day. In September, nearly 11,225 more patients were found infected with Covid-19. The average of infected cases in September was 366.7 per day.

In the first week of October also the cases were very high. The highest positivity rate was reported on October 7. On October 7, the positivity rate was beyond 20 per cent.

In second week of October, the Covid-19 graph started taking a downward turn. From 366.7 per day cases in September, it came down to 311 cases per day in October.

On November 3, the day voting took place in the Sanwer assembly constituency in the Indore district, merely 52 positive cases were detected with a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. From November 4, the Covid-19 graph started climbing up.

The daily cases which experts thought would come down to 100 were with 285.8 at the end of November.

DAVV School of Data Sciences and Forecasting head Dr VB Gupta said that Indore, which is the epicenter of Covid-19 in the state, saw a rise in infections due to huge gatherings of people in markets for Diwali purchase. “Covid-19 norms were blatantly violated by people,” he said.

Gupta stated that the people need to be careful in winter as cases may grow in December and January if preventive measures were not adhered to strictly.

City Covid Stats Month-Wise

Month Samples +ve cases Deaths Death Rate

March 671 61 4 5.56%

April 6625 1452 68 4.97%

May 29339 2026 63 3.11%

June 49600 1195 97 8.12%

July 51851 2714 83 3.06%

August 78364 5802 86 1.49%

September 85742 11225 174 1.56%

October 104789 9644 110 1.15%

November 106318 8572 81 .95%