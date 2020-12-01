Indore: IMA Indore offers free service in COVID vaccination programme, over 2400 members ready to join

Indore: With an aim to play their part for the bigger cause, Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter has dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with an offer to provide free services in vaccination programme for COVID-19.

President of IMA-Indore Dr Satish Joshi said, “We have over 2400 registered members in the Indore chapter. We willingly informed the Chief Minister that we are ready to provide free services in the vaccination programme for COVID-19. We are ready to be a part of the vaccination programme, planning of the programme, and other necessary support.”

He said all their members work in private and government hospitals and health facilities while they can also provide the necessary nursing support for the same.

Secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani said, “It would be a matter of pride if we could be helpful in the programme. IMA always tries to lead in times of crisis and we will help the government in taking out people from the crisis.”

State vice president of IMA Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “Not only in Indore or Madhya Pradesh, our national body has proposed to work for free across the nation to get people vaccinated at the earliest.”

MGM Alumni to share their experience in handling COVID

Alumni of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College will share their experiences and cases on COVID-19 during the alumni meet to be held on December 20.

“Our Alumni members are working across the globe and they will all share their experience online. Unlike every year, we will not organize the programme in medical college this year and the Alumni Meet will be held online,” secretary of Alumni Association Dr Vinita Kothari said.