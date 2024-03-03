Madhya Pradesh: Nephew Held For Murder Of Lady Teacher In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police have cracked a case in which a lady teacher was found dead at her residence in Krishna Colony on February 25 by arresting the nephew of the victim for allegedly murdering her. According to police, a 38-year-old lady teacher Aarti Makhwana was brutally murdered in her home on February 25. Her body was discovered by her son and nephew, who returned home around 10 pm.

She was stabbed in the neck multiple times with a sharp weapon. Adding to the horror, her hands were found tied. Aarti's husband, Ravi Makwana, works in Kuwait and was not present at the time of the crime. The woman, residing with her nine-year-old son Teerth, was alone in a rented house.

Aarti had contacted her nephew Kratik around 8:52 pm, requesting assistance to take her son to the market. Kratik, along with his friends Daksh and Dev, left the house around 9:15 pm and returned approximately 40 minutes later. The woman's son spotted the body first, followed by her nephew. They informed kin and later the police about the whole incident.

CSP Ravindra Vaskale along with SP Manoj Kumar Singh reached the spot. A case was registered and the probe was launched. According to police, Aarti was attacked with a steel bottle, rendering her unconscious. Subsequently, her hands were tied and she was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, leading to her death.

During the probe, police rounded up the nephew of the victim, Kratik Rathore (19), the grandson of a BJP leader, a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony, in connection with the brutal crime. He confessed to the crime after rigorous police interrogation, though initially tried to mislead the police twice. It was revealed that Kratik, who had been assisting his aunt with household chores, had borrowed money from her on multiple occasions, accumulating a debt of Rs 15,000.

On the day of the incident, Aarti confronted Kartik about the overdue payments. Kratik, allegedly in a fit of rage, attacked his aunt with a bottle before fatally stabbing her multiple times leading to her death. He then attempted to cover his tracks by changing clothes and disposing of the murder weapon. After the completion of the police proceedings on Sunday afternoon, the accused underwent a medical examination following which he was presented before the court.