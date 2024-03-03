Indore: Speakers Dwell On Diverse Subjects At IMA Conclave |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-anticipated two-day 31st International Management Conclave, organised by the Indore Management Association (IMA), Central India's largest management association, concluded on Saturday. On the second day, the conclave commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony by the esteemed dignitaries including Maharaj Kumar Sahib Lakshyaraj Singh- Mewar of Udaipur, IMA president, Akhilesh Rathi and Govindbhai Dholakia, founder & chairman, SRK Exports.

With such esteemed personalities at the helm, the conference promised to be a forum for insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities for all attendees. Maharaj Kumar Sahib Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur a remarkable philanthropist, educationist, avid sports patron, a maverick business leader, TED Speaker and eight times Guinness World Records commenced the session with a profound note: Emphasising the importance of practising humanity, citing, “there should be humility among living people.”

He encouraged the attendees to cherish their language proudly as it serves as a vital connection to their roots for successful growth. He stressed the significance of loving one's circumstances, including family and decisions made, whether intentional or serendipitous. Chander Shekhar Sharma, the chief general manager at SBI Bhopal who has 29 years of rich experience in banking and finance and served as the chief operating officer at SBI's Kwaloon Branch in Hong Kong also spoke on the occasion.

Govindbhai Dholakia, founder and chairman of Shri Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd, emphasised that true happiness isn’t solely derived from wealth but rather from building meaningful relationships. He advocated for striving for prosperity through responsible efforts, cautioning against indulging in wrongdoing, which can quickly erode what takes generations to build. Sunil Singhania, CFA, founder of Abakkus Asset Management, LLP, in his speech, quoted that the era of liberalisation has commenced, fueled by entrepreneurs driving India's growth.

“In the past 77 years, India has built a $3.73 trillion economy and is aiming to double that in the next 7 years.” Despite global economic decline, India has sustained a growth rate of 6-7%, showcasing exceptional resilience. Ram Chandra Agarwal (Chairman & MD, V2 Retail stated that his life's mission revolves around leading a joyful and fulfilling existence, reminiscent of the transformative journey from a monk to becoming Buddha, symbolising enlightenment.

He emphasised the importance of core values, including prioritising health through a nutritious diet, upholding truthfulness and integrity, fostering empathy, inspiring positive change, nurturing positive mental health, efficiently managing time for productivity and cultivating unwavering self-belief in one's abilities and potential. Rajesh Mittal president & MD Isuzu Motors India Pvt Ltd emphasised that his organisation is committed to achieving perfection with zero defects.

Their guiding principle, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), reflects their dedication to a balanced approach. For those seeking harmony between economic growth and environmental responsibility, he recommended embracing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). S S Mundra chairman, Indiabulls Housing conveyed that creative destruction involves continual innovation of new products and services, symbolising a dynamic process of change.

The two-day conclave concluded on a high note with Atul Khatri's engaging presence, adding a touch of humour and charm to the event. Throughout the sessions, participants engaged in enriching discussions, gaining valuable insights and perspectives.