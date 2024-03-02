Indore: 53rd Green Corridor In City; 21-Year-Old Brain Dead Youth Gives New Lease Of Life To Two   

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 21-year-old youth gave a new lease of life to two people by donating his vital organs after he was declared brain dead on Friday. A green corridor was prepared in the city on Friday afternoon to transport his liver from Bombay Hospital to Choithram Hospital. It was the 53rd Green Corridor made in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead person. The Green Corridor was prepared from Bombay Hospital to Choithram Hospital at 12.40 pm for transporting the liver of the youth while his kidney was transplanted to a patient in the retrieval centre.

Devansh Joshi, resident of Dewas, was declared brain dead on Friday. He had met with an accident near Sanchi a couple of days ago while going to visit Shri Ram Lalla Temple at Ayodhya on foot with a group of devotees. Initially, he was rushed to Bansal Hospital, Bhopal and later referred to Bombay Hospital, Indore for further treatment. Family members of the youth had given consent to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead initially at 1.35 am and at 7.30 am for the second time on Friday, organ donation coordinator and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani said.

An alert to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare for the patients waiting for donation of lungs, intestine, heart, and pancreas but it couldn’t be done due to technical reasons.

Family donates organs to keep him alive even after death

The brave decision of donating the organs was taken by Devansh’s mother, who is a Patwari in Dewas, and his father. “Devansh only had one kidney since birth. The family decided to keep him alive even after death for which they decided to donate his organs,” Bagani said.

Kidney transplanted to a 42-year-old woman, liver to a needy patient

The kidney of Devansh was transplanted to a 42-year-old woman in Bombay Hospital. His liver was transplanted to a man in Choithram Hospital. Doctors said that the transplant was successful and the surgery continued till evening.