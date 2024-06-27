Madhya Pradesh: NEP Faces Teething Challenges As Pre-Primary Schools Set To Start Without Proper Infrastructure, Staff

Government Integrated High School, Barodia | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the National Education Policy 2020, the Madhya Pradesh government has mandated the commencement of pre-primary schools in 117 government integrated middle schools in Dhar district, including 33 schools in Sardarpur tehsil, starting from July 1.

This initiative aims to admit children aged 3 to 5 years into structured schooling environments, transitioning from the traditional Anganwadi centres where education was imparted through play-based activities.

However, significant challenges loom over this transition. Many of the selected schools lack adequate buildings and trained staff to manage these pre-primary classes. Existing infrastructure issues, such as leaking roofs during the monsoon season, exacerbate the problem.

Moreover, the integration of pre-primary classes into already overcrowded schools raises concerns about the quality of education and the allocation of resources.

Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to rolling out pre-primary education as part of its broader educational reforms. The successful implementation of this policy in the initial 150 schools could pave the way for its expansion to all 400 schools in Sardarpur tehsil by 2025-2026.

The coming weeks will be crucial in addressing these infrastructural and logistical hurdles to ensure that the policy achieves its intended benefits without compromising the quality of education for young children.

Official responses

Block Resource Coordinator Bootsinh Bhanwar confirmed the launch date and stated that the selection of schools considered existing building arrangements. However, he admitted that FLN-trained teachers from primary schools would be tasked with teaching pre-primary classes, leading to potential disruptions in primary education.

Concerns of principals

Principals from the selected schools voiced their concerns. Ishwarlal Patidar, principal-in-charge of Government Integrated High School, Barodia, mentioned that his school, with 230 students and only eight rooms, faces severe space constraints. Similarly, Gorvadhan Kharari, principal of Government Integrated School High School Bichiya, highlighted the difficulty of accommodating over 310 students with limited infrastructure.

WCD stand

Women and Child Development (WCD) project officer Kamal Singh Nigwal stated that no official order had been received regarding the transfer of children from Anganwadi centres to pre-primary schools. This lack of communication adds to the confusion, as Anganwadi workers question the future roles and functions of their centres.