Madhya Pradesh: Neena Verma Expresses Gratitude For People's Trust In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-elected BJP MLA Neena Vikram Verma, on Monday, led a gratitude rally to express appreciation to the people and party workers of the city.

The procession, organised by the party, commenced from BJP office at Mayapuri and traversed city's main roads for six hours.

The grand event concluded with a public meeting at Anand Chowpatty, that was addressed by former union minister Vikram Verma and the victorious MLA Neena Verma.

Neena Verma emphasised the unwavering faith of the people in BJP's policies, the state government's initiatives, and Prime Minister Modi. She attributed the victory to the stark contrast between BJP's promises and actions versus the policies and actions of Congress.

She expressed gratitude for the hard work of party workers, guidance from seniors and the people's trust in Modi ji, declaring the victory as a triumph of good governance, public service, and the welfare of various sections of society.

The rally witnessed prominent BJP leaders, including district president Manoj Somani, former district president Prabhu Rathore and other key figures. Neena Verma reassured the public that their trust would not be broken and pledged to accelerate the development momentum in Dhar.