Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch no more a green zone after two youth tested corona positive

Neemuch is no more in green zone with zero positive cases as two youths from Dahod have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The duo came in contact with 46 people of Neemuch, out of which four have contracted coronavirus. Collector Jitendra Singh Raje had to impose a curfew in the city.

The youths from Dahod were in Neemuch from March 20 to April 29 to attend a wedding. They went back to Dahod in the buses run by state government for labourers. They came out clean when screened in Neemuch. But when they were tested again in Dahod, both of them were found positive. Five others of their own family are also infected now.

Neemuch administration was alerted and tracked down all 46 persons who had come in contact with the two. Four persons tested positive. The areas where these people live have been sealed and declared containment areas. The administration is in no mood to take risks and is fully alert about its future actions.

A total lockdown has been announced for Neemuch, Jawad and Manasa. Only dairy and medical products can be sold. An emergency meeting was conducted by collector Raje as soon as the reports came in.

Collector Raje also said that the administration had made all arrangements quite a while ago. About 90 other persons who came in contact with the infected people have been marked and their samples have been collected. They are in isolation wards as of now. Raje assured that the situation will soon be under control. He appealed to the citizens to not violate the lockdown and stay indoors. Actions will be taken against those who violate the curfew under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.