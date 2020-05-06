Madhya Pradesh: Murder convict castrates self at Gwalior Central Jail, offers genitals to Lord Shiva

In a bizarre incident, a murder convict lodged at Gwalior Central Jail cut off his genitals and offered to Lord Shiva at a temple inside the jail premises on Tuesday morning.

The shocking incident happened at around 6.30 am at the temple within the jail premises, when the prisoner identified as 30-year-old Vishnu Rajawat, undergoing double life sentence, used the sharp edge of a spoon to cut off his genitals as offering to the Lord Shiva.

He was immediately rushed to the Gwalior District Hospital, where he is stated stable.

"Once his condition stabilizes fully, the surgeons at Gwalior District Hospital would perform the reconstructive surgery to restore the severed genital," Gwalior Central Jail superintendent Manoj Sahu said.

While justifying the outlandish act, the inmate had said he was ordered by Lord Shiva in dream to perform the act.

"A case of attempted suicide has been registered at Bahorpur police station in Gwalior," added Sahu.

Hailing from adjoining Bhind district, Vishnu Rajawat has been housed in the Gwalior Central Jail since 2018.

In the year 2019, he was convicted by a local court in a murder and dacoity case and awarded double life sentence.

The incident has exposed the state of security at the Gwalior Central Jail.

But according to deputy jail superintendent Prabhat Kumar, in a jail housing 3000 inmates and each sector having 400 inmates, it's very difficult to keep an eye on every inmate through guards and CCTV cameras in every nook and cranny of the jail.