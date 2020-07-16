Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch cops groping in dark after 48-hour of bank robbery

Jawad (Neemuch): Neemuch police is still groping in dark even 48-hour after sensational bank theft case as the culprits have not been apprehended or even identified. Though sources in the police have claimed that department is going to solve the crime soon and the manhunt for the culprits is on.

Gaping loopholes

After the daring robbery in a brought day light the bank officials have acknowledged the gaping loopholes in the security arrangements at the bank which has resulted. The bak has ended losing Rs10 lakh right under the nose of its officials and in the full view of the customers, security guard at the bank.

While District cooperative bank’s chief executive officer PN Yadav blamed the inattentive attitude of the bank officials and loopholes in security arrangements for the incident.

However, during the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the entire bank had total staff of four including a bank manager LN Meena, cashier Danish Khan, two other staff members and a security guard Ranjeet Rathore.

As per the bank manager Meena, at the time of incident bank guard along with cashier Danish Khan went to the strong room to keep Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, accused entered the bank and went into the cashier’s cabin took Rs 10 lakh out of Rs 25 lakh kept on the table of cashier and walked nonchalantly. All this happened within a matter of 30 to 35 seconds.