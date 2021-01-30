Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch city police arrests five accused over truck theft, claim to seize it due to non-payment of installments

Neemuch: Neemuch city police have succeeded in arresting the five accused who stole a truck on January 9 that was parked in front of Maruti Suzuki showroom in Jamunia Kalan. The truck has also been recovered.

The Neemuch police team led by the station in-charge of Neemuch city, inspector Narendra Singh Thakur has arrested the five accused who stole the truck numbered RJ 09 GC 1718 on the pretext of seizing it due to non-payment of installments. The arrested five are Wasim Ahmed alias Wasu, son of Shehzad Ahmed, 28, of Ujjain, Narendra alias Naveen Rao Jadhav, son of Yashwant Rao Jadhav, 32, of Ujjain, Shahrukh son of Sharafat Hussain, 25, of Ujjain, Samir alias Sammi, son of Rafique, 28, of Ujjain and Rohit Singh son of Rakesh Singh Parmar, 29, of Ujjain. The police have recovered the looted truck from Palasner (Maharashtra) acting on the information given by the accused.

On January 9, complainant Mohammad Zubair, son of Mohammad Harun, 29, resident of Mahidpur City of Ujjain district, lodged the report of truck theft in the police station of Neemuch City. A case was registered under relevant sections. The police team then with the help of CCTV footage at the tolls and with other technical help arrested the five accused from Ujjain and also recovered the truck from Palasner, Maharashtra. Cases have been registered against them under relevant sections. Intensive interrogation of the accused is being done by the police.