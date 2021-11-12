Madhya Pradesh: NCC unit to start in DAVV, applications sought

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of UTD students wishing to join National Cadet Corps (NCC) comes to an end with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya announcing the start of NCC unit on university campus from current session.

The university has released a link of Google Form for the students interested to join NCC. All students need to do is apply for membership of NCC through the link till November 15.

NCC units are running in many colleges of Indore, but the students of this Grade A+ accredited university were could join NCC in absence of its unit on UTD campus.

The initiative to open a unit of NCC in the university campus was taken during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Prof Narendra Dhakad. Before getting the NCC unit, Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Act was imposed in DAVV which led to Dhakad's ouster.

After Prof Renu Jain became Vice-Chancellor, the exercise started again and the NCC Headquarters approved the unit for the students of DAVV teaching departments from the session 2021-22. After completing the admission process of this session, the university has now called the applications from interested students for NCC. In this application, students also have to tell what their purpose behind choosing NCC.

Take note: NCC has been made and elective also. UTD students can choose as an elective also for credits.

