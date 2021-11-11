Madhya Pradesh: Selection of wrong candidate cost BJP dear in Raigaon by-election, says Mahendra Singh Sisodiya

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The selection of a wrong candidate has cost the BJP dear in the by-election of Raigaon assembly constituency, said cabinet minister for Panchyat and Rural Development Mahendra Singh Sisodiya on Wednesday.

This is the first time after by-election results were out that a senior leader of the party has accepted loss because of selection of the wrong candidate for Raigoan by-election.

Earlier, many BJP workers and local leaders had raised questions on the selection of Pratima Bagri for the by-poll.

The Congress candidate Kalpna Verma defeated BJP’s Pratima Bagri in the bypoll, scripting the history as Congress won the seat after 31 years.

“There may be many reasons for Raigaon's defeat. One of the reasons is the selection of a wrong candidate. The local BJP workers informed me that the candidate selection was not proper,” Sisondiya told Journalists.

He was participating in a Bhoomi Pujan programme for construction of a road on Wednesday.

“In Jobat, we have demolished the Congress fortress. It proves that the tribal are impressed with policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021