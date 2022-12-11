Madhya Pradesh: Nation’s first & world’s 2nd Infantry Museum comes up at Mhow Military Stn

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Nation’s first and World’s second Infantry museum will open on December 16. Final preparations are underway at the memorial in Mhow Cantonment. The museum would be thrown open for general public from December 17. Lt Col Vikas Tripathi posted at the museum said this during media briefing. The construction work of this infantry museum is complete. Currently final touches are being given to the building as well as the surrounding garden. The museum will showcase history of infantry corps from 1747 to 2020. It will showcase sacrifice of the valour and soldiers that have been preserved in form of statues, murals and photo galleries that look like 3D printers and handmade humans. The first phase is ready while the work is underway for the second phase. This museum is being built in three phases in a three-storey building on two-acre. The museum contains history of Battle of Plassey 1757, Battle of Saragarhi 1897, Battle of Buxar, Indo-Pak War 1965 and 1971 as well as the history of Shivaji, Subhash Chandra Bose etc.

Similarly, the Kargil war room would be built on the second floor. The room would depict the story of the heroes associated with the Kargil war through photographs and the Fateh Gallery. The room will also depict the history of 27 regiments of the Army across the country. Construction of this three-storey Infantry Research Centre and Museum on the right hand side of the Mall Road of Mhow began in 2009 and was completed in 2019. It has statues of soldiers fighting the war, jumping the 40-feet-high wall and catching terrorists hiding in the house have been prepared through 3D printers and seems to be alive.

The officials have said that people would be able to book online tickets to see the museum. Only 100 people would be allowed in a day. A visitor would need at least two-and-a-half hours to visit the entire museum. Museum tours too would be organized in batches with each batch comprising 40 members. Separate rooms have been set up for the history of each regiment and these rooms have a display of regiment uniforms and work information. At the same time, an umbrella LED screen has been installed in each room and as soon as you touch the screen, you can find information about the regiment.