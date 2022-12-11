Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Co & seva Kendra for selling spurious seeds in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Badgonga police registered an FIR against Exxon Highway Pvt for cheating 34 farmers by selling fake seeds. Besides, Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra’s licence for trading in horticulture seeds too was suspended with immediate effect.

According to reports, 34 farmers of Badgond of Mhow tehsil had reached a recent public hearing and claimed that Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra had sold fake seeds of a popular hybrid cabbage variety in the name of Niloufer.

Following the complaint, SDM Akshat Jain conducted a probe with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists. The scientists inspected the crop and collected samples.

Technical examination of the sample revealed that there was a clear difference in colour, shape, size and maturity between the seed crop real Nilofer variety and the ones sold to farmers in the same name.

The ADM was told that the Exxon Highway Pvt Ltd sold these seeds to the farmers through Sagare Krishi Seva Kendra Sansthan. An FIR was lodged against the company with Badgonda police station under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating the farmers.