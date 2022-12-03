Madhya Pradesh: National shooting championship underway in Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 65th National Shooting Championship (pistol events) is currently underway in Bhopal. The prestigious National Level Championship was graced by the elite marksmen who took part in their dominion of expertise.

Havildar (Recruit) Pradhyumn Singh of The Army Marksmanship Unit bagged gold by outperforming Haryana’s ace shooter Shiva Narwal in the 10 metre Air Pistol Men (Junior Category) who recently won gold at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu Korea. The upcoming prospect further went on to clinch the silver medal in the Youth Category of the same discipline and displayed outstanding skill. He has his eye set in the upcoming NRAI selection trials.