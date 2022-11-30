Madhya Pradesh: Inter-class cultural competition held in Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-class cultural competition was organised at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. Under the competition, solo singing, group singing, music, solo dance, group dance, Mahim drama and mimicry competitions were organised. Second-year student Kaustubh Sarwate and fourth- year student Anjali Tiwari stood first in solo singing. 4th-year student Priyanka Narvariya secured first position in semi-classical group dance and second-year student Sameer secured the first position in Bollywood style dance.

The group of first-year students won in group folk dance category. In group dance Bollywood category, second-year students secured the first position. Similarly, second-year students got the first place in drama and fourth place in mime competitions. Avneesh Pathak, a second-year student, secured the first position in mono acting. The programme was presided over by Dr BP Shukla, Dean of the college and the programme was conducted by Priyanka Narvariya and Neha, students of the college.