Madhya Pradesh: National Lok Adalat resolves 3,856 cases, settles disputes of Rs 9.22 cr

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and as per the instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, National Lok Adalat was organised across the state on Sunday.

In Dhar, Lok Adalat was organised here at the district headquarters. Lok Adalat was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by principal district judge Akhilesh Joshi here in district court Dhar. Lok Adalat was also held in tehsil courts at Badnawar, Sardarpur, Kukshi, Manawar and Dharampuri.

Judicial officers, advocates, electricity department, bank, municipality, forest department were present. Principal district judge Joshi addressing the inaugural ceremony said that Lok-Adalat is like a court festival. In order to make this Lok-Adalat a success, that is, a lot of hard work was done by all the officers to resolve more and more negotiable cases. Appreciable support has also been provided by the District Attorney's Association for the successful organization of Lok Adalat. All the officers will make every effort to resolve the pending negotiable cases of their respective courts.

In this National Lok Adalat as many totals pending 24,867 cases which are negotiable, 7,285 cases were referred. Out of which 735 cases were resolved on the basis of conciliation and awards worth Rs 8.33 crore.

Similarly, cases pertaining to bank, municipality, electricity department, telecom department, and 11,446 cases of pre-litigation were kept for disposal, out of which 3,121 cases were resolved and amount of Rs 88.47 lakh was recovered.

A total of 3,856 cases were resolved in the National Lok Adalat organised in this way and awards worth Rs 9.22 crore were passed. Thus, a total of 5181 persons were benefitted. Fruitful saplings were distributed in the form of justice tree to the parties in the cases resolved from the Lok Adalat.

Claims of Rs 43.14L settled in Garoth

On Saturday, a Lok Adalat was organised in Garoth at District and Sessions Court in which 10 civil cases were resolved before the court of additional district sessions judge Sanjay Chaturvedi, 7 cases of motorcycle claims were settled in which Rs 31.62 lakh claim cases were resolved. Claims worth Rs 43.14 lakh were settled. Besides, 105 criminal and civil cases were executed in the court of judge Kamlesh Bharkundiya, 49 civil and criminal cases were executed in Mehtab Singh Baghel court.

In Ashish Tankle's court, 20 criminal and civil cases were settled in such a way that the long-running cases in the four courts were settled through Lok Adalat, Bank of the area in Lok Adalat, Municipal Council and also the case of Electricity Board. settled through Lok Adalat.

10 civil suit resolved in Khachrod

National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by district and additional sessions judge Alok Kumar Saxena here at the court complex Khachrod. At the beginning of the program, civil judge Girish Kumar Sharma, civil judge Pooja Singh Maurya, president of Khachrod Bar Association Pramod Deora and others.

In the additional district and sessions court, one claim case, three cases of Hindu Marriage Act and 12 pending cases of Electricity Act were resolved. six cases of section 125, 3 cases of domestic violence, 3 criminal cases, 3 cases of section 138, 10 cases of civil suit, 2 enforcement cases were resolved in the court of civil judge class II Pooja Maurya.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:36 AM IST