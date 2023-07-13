 Madhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani

The water level of the river was recorded at 123.500 metres

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada River crossed the danger mark, with the level of water reaching 124.360 meters on Thursday morning, in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the officials, the water level of the river was recorded at 123.500 metres, exceeding the danger level of 123.500 metres at the Rajghat in Barwani.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar stated that as the river was flowing above the danger level at Rajghat, nearby areas had been evacuated.

Read Also
Indore: Experts Meet To Discuss GST Council Decisions
article-image

Administration Is Monitoring The Situation

"The adjacent areas have been evacuated. The administration is monitoring the situation," added SDM Dhangar.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with theÂ water levelÂ reaching 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, officials informed.

Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 meters at 7 am on Thursday.

Read Also
Indore: 13601 Candidates Qualify For Main Exams
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health Department To Run Dastak Campaign

Indore: Health Department To Run Dastak Campaign

Indore: Thousands Of Youths Gherao Collector's Office, Allege Irregularities In Patwari Examination...

Indore: Thousands Of Youths Gherao Collector's Office, Allege Irregularities In Patwari Examination...

Indore: Prof Brings Dog To DAVV, NSUI Asks 'Baccho Ne Kya Bigada'

Indore: Prof Brings Dog To DAVV, NSUI Asks 'Baccho Ne Kya Bigada'

MP: Wife Leaves Home After Husband Puts Tomato In Gravy Without Asking Her

MP: Wife Leaves Home After Husband Puts Tomato In Gravy Without Asking Her

Indore: Nurses Divided, One Group On Strike, Another Attends Duty

Indore: Nurses Divided, One Group On Strike, Another Attends Duty