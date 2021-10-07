Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation’s MD Sinha visits Indira Sagar Power Station

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed managing director of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Limited VK Sinha reached Indira Sagar Power Station here at Narmada Nagar recently.

Sinha was accompanied by B Bhatt, general manager (technical) from Bhopal headquarters.

Sinha and the senior officers were welcomed by the head of the project, Ashok Kumar Singh and the general manager by presenting a bouquet.

A sapling plantation was done in the project area courtyard by Sinha and the project head Ashok Kumar Singh.

DK Dwivedi, general manager (O&M), Jayaprakash, general manager (Civil) and all heads of departments from Indira Sagar Power Station were present. Sinha also reviewed the project and gave necessary instructions.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:32 AM IST