Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation’s MD Sinha visits Indira Sagar Power Station

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed managing director of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Limited VK Sinha reached Indira Sagar Power Station here at Narmada Nagar recently.
Sinha was accompanied by B Bhatt, general manager (technical) from Bhopal headquarters.
Sinha and the senior officers were welcomed by the head of the project, Ashok Kumar Singh and the general manager by presenting a bouquet.
A sapling plantation was done in the project area courtyard by Sinha and the project head Ashok Kumar Singh.
DK Dwivedi, general manager (O&M), Jayaprakash, general manager (Civil) and all heads of departments from Indira Sagar Power Station were present. Sinha also reviewed the project and gave necessary instructions.
