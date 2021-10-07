e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation’s MD Sinha visits Indira Sagar Power Station

Sinha was accompanied by B Bhatt, general manager (technical) from Bhopal headquarters.
FP News Service
Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed managing director of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Limited VK Sinha reached Indira Sagar Power Station here at Narmada Nagar recently.

Sinha and the senior officers were welcomed by the head of the project, Ashok Kumar Singh and the general manager by presenting a bouquet.

A sapling plantation was done in the project area courtyard by Sinha and the project head Ashok Kumar Singh.

DK Dwivedi, general manager (O&M), Jayaprakash, general manager (Civil) and all heads of departments from Indira Sagar Power Station were present. Sinha also reviewed the project and gave necessary instructions.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:32 AM IST
