Madhya Pradesh: Former Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav appoints as Justice of High Court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Law Ministry has on Wednesday issued notification to appoint former Advocate General MP high court Pushpendra Kaurav as judge in the court.

Former AG Kaurav was elevated as judge of MP high court based on the recommendations of the Supreme Court ked collegium on September 1. The President has also approved this recommendation.

A judge in a high court was appointed through elevation either based on his experience as judicial officer in a lower court or on experience of lawyership in courts.

Kaurav was made Deputy Advocate General in 2009, then Additional Advocate General in 2012 and Advocate General in 2017.

Kaurav left the post after the Congress government came into power in the state. After 15 months, when the BJP returned into power, once again Purushendra Kaurav became the 18th Advocate General of MP.

Kaurav had defended on behalf of the MP Government in the matters of Vyapam and Demat. After which, the state government sent him to Delhi to plead matters related to the state in the Supreme Court. In the year 2017, he was called back after the resignation of Ravish Agarwal from the post of Advocate General.

Kaurav became the youngest lawyer to hold the post of Advocate General, he was just 40 years old on 13 May 2017. Even before this, he was the youngest lawyer to become Deputy Advocate General and Additional Advocate General.

Purushendra Kaurav was born on 4 October 1976 in Dongargaon village of Gadarwara tehsil in Narsinghpur district. In student life, Kauravas were associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In the year 2010, he was made a special invitee member in the National Executive of ABVP.

After studying law from NES Law College, Jabalpur in the year 2001, Kaurav along with his maternal uncle Virendra Chaudhary started practicing law from Jabalpur. He started independent advocacy in 2006.

Kaurav is known for defending in all kinds of cases. On August 25, he had given a very important opinion to the MP government in the case of OBC. After which, the government has given instructions to implement 27% reservation in other government jobs except six cases running in the High Court.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:30 PM IST