Madhya Pradesh: Mystery shrouds labourer’s death at cement factory in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old migrant labourer working at Wonder Cement Factory, about five-kilometre away from Badnawar tehsil headquarters of Dhar district died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. Following the death of the labourer, there are rounds of discussion going on both inside and outside the factory.

Badnawar police informed that deceased Suresh, son of Rambahadur, hails from Darbhanga town in Bihar. He was found hanging by the neck at the labour quarters inside the company campus on Thursday. The company officials tried their best to hush up the matter claiming that the deceased resided in a rented room in Badnawar tehsil, but no one has confirmed this as sources claimed that Suresh indeed stayed in the labour quarters, where he was found hanging by his neck.

The company manager refused to say anything on the issue and asked media persons to contact the company human resources department head Amarsingh Devada to get more information.

The matter came to the fore only after local media got the news after company staff members and Suresh's fellow labourers took him to the civil hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday.

When contacted Devada claimed that the deceased who committed suicide used to polish steel parts and its structure in the company. The contract for this work was given to Chhattisgarh-based Malik Flag Bencher company and the contractor had called him for work. He had come here on February 27 and this incident took place just nine days after he joined the work here. Devada claimed that he used to live in a rented room in Badnawar, but there was no confirmation about this in the inquiry.

Not only company officials, but fellow employees and the company doctor who accompanied the deceased at the civil hospital also hesitated to share any information about the incident.

A contradiction has also emerged about the age of the youth as many claimed that his age was less than 20 years, although police and factory records mentioned his age as 20 years.

The police have taken the matter under investigation by establishing a case. The reasons for committing suicide will be known only after the investigation. After the post-mortem, the body was taken to his native village in a private vehicle.