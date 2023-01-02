Madhya Pradesh: Municipality sweeps dust off Garoth roads

FP Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council of Garoth has included the cleaning of roads in their schedule under the Cleanliness Campaign- 2023. Regularly at 6:00 am, a tanker filled with water sweeps off a layer of dust coated on the city's roads. Along with this, the municipality is also working to increase green belts around these roads. This will help in attaining the cleanliness campaign objective and will raise the clean air index of the city. On the instruction of the municipal council president Rajesh Sethia, city council inspector Suresh Malviya and assistant inspector Vinod Vishwakarma are continuously working on the target.